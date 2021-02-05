North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.06.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOA. ATB Capital set a C$16.50 target price on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities downgraded shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price target on North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Get North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) alerts:

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.18 per share, with a total value of C$131,839.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$131,839. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.34, for a total value of C$106,596.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at C$2,103,252.48. Insiders have bought a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,032 in the last quarter.

NOA stock traded up C$0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting C$11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 62,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,393. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.77. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$5.81 and a 1-year high of C$15.25. The stock has a market cap of C$348.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 10.32%.

About North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.