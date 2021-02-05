North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (NAS.L) (LON:NAS) Hits New 52-Week High at $3,920.00

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (NAS.L) (LON:NAS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,920 ($51.22) and last traded at GBX 3,890 ($50.82), with a volume of 18280 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,885 ($50.76).

The firm has a market capitalization of £550.82 million and a P/E ratio of 5.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,782.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,172.98.

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (NASCIT) is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to provide capital appreciation through investment in a portfolio of smaller companies, which are based in countries bordering the North Atlantic Ocean. The Company invests in various sectors, such as investment companies; construction and materials; healthcare, equipment and services; real estate; travel and leisure; general financials; support services; media; software; general industrials; industrial engineering; financial services; manufacturing, and technology hardware and equipment.

