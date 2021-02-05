Northcoast Research Comments on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Northcoast Research also issued estimates for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $877.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

FLWS stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 43,362 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter valued at about $648,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter valued at about $529,000. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $1,520,367.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,337,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $554,778.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,505.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,445 shares of company stock valued at $3,413,360. Company insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

