NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (NCX.V) (CVE:NCX) Shares Down 8.1%

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (NCX.V) (CVE:NCX) shares were down 8.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 90,937 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 149,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The stock has a market cap of C$48.08 million and a P/E ratio of -123.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.18.

About NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (NCX.V) (CVE:NCX)

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 33,149 hectares located on the Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

