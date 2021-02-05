Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NPI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$47.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday. CSFB upgraded Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$47.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.20.

Get Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) alerts:

NPI traded up C$2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$50.94. 672,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,809. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.89. Northland Power Inc. has a 52-week low of C$20.52 and a 52-week high of C$51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.28 billion and a PE ratio of 27.80.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$470.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$478.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.8757908 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.