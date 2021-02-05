Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.17

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$51.17 and last traded at C$50.57, with a volume of 222640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$48.92.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NPI. CSFB upgraded Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$47.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$47.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC cut Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “negative” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$49.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.89.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$470.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$478.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.8757908 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 65.32%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

