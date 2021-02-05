Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$57.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$50.00. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC downgraded Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “negative” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$47.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.20.

Shares of TSE NPI traded up C$2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$50.94. The stock had a trading volume of 672,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,809. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80. Northland Power Inc. has a 1-year low of C$20.52 and a 1-year high of C$51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.89.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$470.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$478.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.8757908 EPS for the current year.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

