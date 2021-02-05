Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NPIFF shares. Scotia Howard Weill reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. CIBC lowered shares of Northland Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Northland Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Northland Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Northland Power stock remained flat at $$38.06 on Friday. 4,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,788. Northland Power has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $41.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.9365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

