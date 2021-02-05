Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NPIFF. Raymond James raised Northland Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities upped their price target on Northland Power from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lowered Northland Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotia Howard Weill reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Northland Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPIFF remained flat at $$38.06 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,788. Northland Power has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average of $32.08.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

