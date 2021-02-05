Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NPIFF. CIBC lowered Northland Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Northland Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotia Howard Weill restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Northland Power from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPIFF remained flat at $$38.06 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,788. Northland Power has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.08.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.