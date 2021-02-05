NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. NortonLifeLock updated its Q4 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.37-0.39 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.37-$0.39 EPS.

NASDAQ NLOK traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.07. 9,238,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,995,419. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NLOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.30.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

