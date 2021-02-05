NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) PT Raised to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $25.50 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.27% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 371.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

