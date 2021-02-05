nOS Market Cap Reaches $5.28 Million (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last week, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One nOS token can currently be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. nOS has a market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get nOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00051541 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00165784 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00063264 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00076400 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00228352 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00042382 BTC.

nOS Token Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official website is nos.io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for nOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.