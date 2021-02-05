Novak Financial Planning LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Novak Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 43,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Novak Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,362,000. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $419,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 311,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,789,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.49. 9,305,003 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.