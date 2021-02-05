Novak Financial Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 7,594 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Novak Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,416,000 after acquiring an additional 57,751 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Piper Sandler lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.78.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PNC traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.04. 16,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.70 and its 200-day moving average is $125.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $162.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.