Novak Financial Planning LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Novak Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 3.1% of Novak Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,011,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 137,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,701,905. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $202.97.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

