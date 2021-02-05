Novak Financial Planning LLC Buys Shares of 24,222 iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Novak Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Novak Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Novak Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,856,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,215 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,725,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,457,000 after purchasing an additional 850,870 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,372,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,541,000 after purchasing an additional 24,411 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 886,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,640,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 543,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,307,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period.

IWY traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $138.03. 159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,807. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.88. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $138.01.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

