Novak Financial Planning LLC Buys Shares of 38,208 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Novak Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.1% of Novak Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 117,752 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,045,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,577,000 after purchasing an additional 84,597 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.45. 156,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,665,885. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.75. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $49.18.

