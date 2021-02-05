Novak Financial Planning LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $12,807,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.76. 3,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,899. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $106.07 and a 52-week high of $221.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.24.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

