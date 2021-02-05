Novak Financial Planning LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Novak Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,720,172. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.08. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $282.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

