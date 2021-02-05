Novak Financial Planning LLC Invests $1.81 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.1% of Novak Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $96.31. 65,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,715,587. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

