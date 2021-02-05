Novak Financial Planning LLC Invests $2.26 Million in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.3% of Novak Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after buying an additional 2,067,826 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 548.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,173,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,049 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,320,000 after purchasing an additional 418,953 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,892,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,636,000 after purchasing an additional 256,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,354,000 after purchasing an additional 85,321 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.97. 38,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,854. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $67.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.86.

