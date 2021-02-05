Novak Financial Planning LLC Invests $7 Million in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Novak Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 138,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,004,000. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 4.1% of Novak Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,506,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 84,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $302,000.

Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,607 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.54. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

