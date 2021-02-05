Novak Financial Planning LLC Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Novak Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $242,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.83 on Friday, hitting $217.50. 18,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,978. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.31. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $216.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

