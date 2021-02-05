Novak Financial Planning LLC Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Novak Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.1% of Novak Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.04. 86,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,674,339. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.41. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

