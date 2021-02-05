Novak Financial Planning LLC Makes New $2.30 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.4% of Novak Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,014.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $73.36. 905,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.56 and its 200 day moving average is $70.28.

