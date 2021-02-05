Novak Financial Planning LLC Makes New $2.94 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Novak Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 93,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 155.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,253,000 after buying an additional 125,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,162,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,844. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $132.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.29.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

