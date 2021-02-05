Novak Financial Planning LLC Takes $1.45 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,711. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $124.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

