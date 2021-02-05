Novak Financial Planning LLC Takes $2.15 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Novak Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.3% of Novak Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $6,618,000. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.14. The stock had a trading volume of 30,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,257. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.94. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

