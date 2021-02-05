Novak Financial Planning LLC Takes $2.43 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Novak Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.4% of Novak Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,403,000 after purchasing an additional 157,897 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,270,000 after buying an additional 136,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,294,000 after purchasing an additional 351,008 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,748,000 after buying an additional 116,592 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,770,000 after acquiring an additional 331,479 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,973. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $210.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.69 and its 200-day moving average is $173.41.

