Novak Financial Planning LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Novak Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,716 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.45 and its 200-day moving average is $108.44. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

