NPCoin (NPC) Hits Market Cap of $397,891.70

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One NPCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NPCoin has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. NPCoin has a total market cap of $397,891.70 and approximately $830.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006329 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 72.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000044 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

