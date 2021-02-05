NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $43.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.20.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 23.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,317,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479,369 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,236,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,302,000 after buying an additional 497,027 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 5,026.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,983,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,684,000 after buying an additional 19,593,226 shares during the period. Elliott Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 8.4% during the second quarter. Elliott Management Corp now owns 19,600,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,293,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150,186 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.