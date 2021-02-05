NuBits Price Tops $0.61 (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 5th. One NuBits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NuBits has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. NuBits has a total market cap of $6.65 million and approximately $790.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001072 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.00 or 0.00457842 BTC.

NuBits Token Profile

NuBits (CRYPTO:USNBT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 tokens. The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

NuBits Token Trading

NuBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

