Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Price Hits $0.0016

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded down 25.7% against the dollar. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $11.40 million and approximately $352,277.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nucleus Vision token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00064347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $468.38 or 0.01199275 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00053233 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,386.69 or 0.06111086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00035995 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00020211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,102,219,208 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.