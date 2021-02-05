Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $347,206.00

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. In the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $12.12 million and approximately $347,206.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00068145 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $525.75 or 0.01380476 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 58.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,754.99 or 0.07233822 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00056660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006431 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00040522 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00018033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,102,219,208 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

