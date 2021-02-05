Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) (LON:NUM) Shares Gap Down to $328.00

Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) (LON:NUM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $328.00, but opened at $316.50. Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) shares last traded at $332.50, with a volume of 106,718 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of £340.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 330.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 311.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This is a positive change from Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L)’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

In other news, insider Andrew Mark Holloway sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.32), for a total value of £155,570 ($203,253.20).

About Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) (LON:NUM)

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment banking and corporate advisory services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers research services with investment perspective; stockbroking services to the United Kingdom, European, the United States, and International investment funds; and research, sales, trading, and corporate broking/finance services focusing on quoted equity, private equity, infrastructure, property, debt, and other alternative assets for a range of institutional investors, family offices, and private client wealth managers.

