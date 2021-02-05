NuShares (NSR) Hits Market Cap of $1.01 Million

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One NuShares token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NuShares has traded down 14% against the US dollar. NuShares has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $740.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00010484 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000555 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,852,617,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,525,516,731 tokens. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

