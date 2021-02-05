NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $386.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NS traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.98. The company had a trading volume of 840,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,518. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $28.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.76%.

NS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on NuStar Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. US Capital Advisors downgraded NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NuStar Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

