Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,686 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $8,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Nutrien by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NTR stock opened at $52.21 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $55.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.346 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. 140166 cut shares of Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.