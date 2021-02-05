Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.97

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and traded as high as $15.05. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 602,575 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.0345 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA)

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

