NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.87

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.87 and traded as high as $1.36. NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 1,407,292 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.77.

Get NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$302.47 million and a PE ratio of -0.32.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$105.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.70 million. On average, analysts expect that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post -0.1815254 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) Company Profile (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.