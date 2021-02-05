NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Holdings Raised by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.23% of NV5 Global worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 495.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 96.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $95.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.30, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.26.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.43. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $169.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.00 million. Research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVEE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 16,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,186,748.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 158,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,416.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $2,126,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 158,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,210,026.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

