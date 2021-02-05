NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Hits New 12-Month High at $97.54

Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $97.54 and last traded at $97.54, with a volume of 142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.27.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.30, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.43. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $169.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.00 million. Analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $2,126,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 158,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,210,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 16,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,186,748.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 158,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,416.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 495.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in NV5 Global by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NV5 Global by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.