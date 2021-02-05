NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.83 Billion

Brokerages expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report $4.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.90 billion. NVIDIA posted sales of $3.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year sales of $16.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.47 billion to $16.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.75 billion to $20.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.27.

NVDA stock opened at $546.57 on Friday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The company has a market cap of $338.33 billion, a PE ratio of 89.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in NVIDIA by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,677 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $37,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in NVIDIA by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

