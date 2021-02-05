NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Raised by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 41.5% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund owned 0.09% of NVIDIA worth $304,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 226.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $301,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,667 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 132.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $593,523,000 after acquiring an additional 625,745 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after acquiring an additional 516,044 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,908,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,032,694,000 after acquiring an additional 261,363 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,335.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 228,909 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $123,527,000 after acquiring an additional 212,962 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.27.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $544.26. The company had a trading volume of 53,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,651,412. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $528.73 and a 200 day moving average of $513.54. The company has a market cap of $336.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

