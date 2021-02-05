NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after buying an additional 516,044 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,858,901,000 after purchasing an additional 161,926 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,892,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,565,449,000 after purchasing an additional 90,547 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,869,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,553,177,000 after purchasing an additional 49,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,403,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,300,806,000 after purchasing an additional 163,398 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $545.48. 131,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,651,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $528.73 and its 200 day moving average is $513.54. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.27.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

