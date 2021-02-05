NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Sells $347,757.00 in Stock

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NXPI stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.99. 2,887,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,270. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.35. The firm has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of -346.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $184.13.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 42.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,510 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,642,000 after purchasing an additional 72,782 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $64,000. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 460,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $57,413,000 after acquiring an additional 157,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.65.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

