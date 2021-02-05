Nxt Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.62 Million (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last week, Nxt has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar. One Nxt coin can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Nxt has a market capitalization of $17.62 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00020375 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00009671 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004042 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Nxt

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

