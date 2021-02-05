nYFI Reaches Market Capitalization of $389,411.11 (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 5th. nYFI has a total market cap of $389,411.11 and $90,277.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, nYFI has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One nYFI token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00055856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00171519 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00067921 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00082886 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00239670 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00045769 BTC.

About nYFI

nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 tokens. The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org

Buying and Selling nYFI

nYFI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nYFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nYFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

